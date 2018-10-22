A break up, a reunion of exes and another arrest. The Monday, October 22, episode of Teen Mom OG was filled with drama. Here’s a breakdown:

Bristol Palin was still livid after Dakota Meyer had moved her stuff out of her bedroom – mostly because she didn’t want her son, Tripp, to see it. Luckily, he was in Los Angeles with Bristol and her mother while on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. In a candid moment with Sarah Palin, Bristol told her that Dakota called her, asked for his wedding ring back, then said, “You better get your mommy’s money because I’m gonna fight you tooth and nail until the girls are 18.”

Before heading back to Austin, Bristol reunited with ex Levi Johnston and his wife Sunny, as they were taking Tripp back to Alaska while Bristol got things situated in her home. She quickly FaceTimed with Dakota, and told him to remind his lawyer that she needed her home equity check so that she could get a new place.

While he told her he was looking forward to seeing her, after he hung up he told producers, “She’s an obnoxious smart ass.”

Splitsville

Speaking of exes, Cheyenne Floyd and her boyfriend, Zach, broke up after she spent the day with Cory Wharton, their daughter and her family. While she did invite Zach for the day out, she urged him to go see his dad, which he found to be red flag. When he tried to come over after they got back from the day out and was drunk, they got into a fight and she packed his things.

When Cheyenne later told Cory that they split and that she hadn’t seen him since their fight,he answered, “When can I move in?”

Another Arrest

During Maci Bookout’s birthday weekend, she got an alert that her ex, Ryan Edwards, had been arrested again for violating his parole. Her biggest worry, however, was how to tell Bentley, the 9-year-old son she shares with Ryan.

Bentley was scheduled to spend the weekend with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, so she informed him of the arrest before he went to their house. While there, Larry revealed that Bentley asked where his dad was and he was honest with him.

“I told him, ‘The most important thing is that your daddy’s clean.’ And he started crying. He gave me a big hug,” Larry said. “I said, ‘Buddy, he’s going to be OK. He’s got us, and he’s going to be fine.’”

At the end of the episode, Maci said that she didn’t believe Ryan was sober. “Everyone’s sitting around knowing there’s a problem and no one’s doing s—t about it,” she said.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

