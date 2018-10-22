Getting real. Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, are extremely worried during the Monday, October 22, episode of Teen Mom OG when they find out that their son has been arrested again. The arrest happened on July 23 when Edwards, 30, violated his parole.

Following his past drug abuse, his parents admitted that they were very worried about their son.

“I mean you worry every day. You don’t know if there’s gonna be a trigger,” Jen tells co-executive producer Kiki through tears in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode.

“In addiction, you just never know. You never know if today’s the day,” Larry added.

Ryan, who shares son Jagger with wife Mackenzie Standifer, and 9-year-old Bentley with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, was also arrested in March 2018 for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession. He did a short stint in rehab during summer 2017.

Larry also revealed that Bentley asked him where his dad was during their visit, right after Edwards’ arrest.

“I knew he knew, but I knew he needed to hear it from us and I told him the truth. I told him, ‘The most important thing is that your daddy’s clean.’ And he started crying. He gave me a big hug,” Ryan’s dad noted. “I said, ‘Buddy, he’s going to be OK. He’s got us, and he’s going to be fine.’”

A month after his July arrest, Bookout opened up on Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast, admitting that she felt better when her ex was behind bars.

“I feel better that he is in jail because I know he’s safe there, if that makes sense,” Bookout told the Teen Mom 2 star. “I know he’s not driving around. He’s not doing something that could potentially hurt him or an innocent person. So it sucks, crappy situation for everyone.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

