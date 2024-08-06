Olympic Gold Medalist Harry Charles Dating Steve Jobs’ Daughter

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs is celebrating the Apple of her eye.

The late Apple cofounder’s daughter, 26, revealed her relationship with British equestrian Harry Charles via Instagram on Friday, August 2, as she celebrated his gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Charles, 25, and his Team GB teammates Ben Maher and Scott Brash took pole position in the team show jumping event on Friday, with model Eve, 26, watching on.

Eve shared a video via Instagram that shows Charles greeting her with a hug and a kiss after his victory at the Château de Versailles. “TEAM GOLD!!!!! Beyond proud of you my love !!!! 🥇,” Eve captioned the video.

Charles also shared several photos from the competition on Sunday, August 4, via Instagram, including a picture featuring Eve. He captioned the post, “A few memories from the best day of my life.”

Eve commented: “love love love you !!!”

Meanwhile, Charles announced on Tuesday, August 6, that he will not participate in the individual show jumping final set for Tuesday morning because his horse, Romeo 88, is not fit for competition.

“Unfortunately me and romeo will not start the individual final today in paris,” Charles shared via Instagram on Tuesday. “After a small overreach yesterday he is not quite the 110% that he has been the whole games, so we are not taking any risks.”

“Maybe i’m a little disappointed but honestly not really ! he has given me so much and took me beyond my dreams, we’re leaving paris with a gold medal and more importantly a happy romeo, so that’s way more than enough for me,” Charles continued.

“@teamgb have a great shot at the medals with two of the best today in Scott and Ben so we will be on the sidelines cheering them on,” the post concluded. “Thank you to everyone for all the support you’ve given me and romeo throughout the games and making it an experience of a lifetime!”

Like her boyfriend, Eve is also an accomplished equestrian, and in 2019 was ranked the fifth-best rider under 25 out of 1,000 riders worldwide, per Horse Sport. She signed with DNA Model Management in 2022 and has appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Glossier, the latter alongside Sydney Sweeney.

Jobs, who died in 2011, had three children with his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs: Eve, Reed, 32, and Erin, 28. He also shared a daughter, Lisa, 46, with his former partner, Chrisann Brennan.