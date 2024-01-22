Grab your BFFs and mark your calendars because Britney Spears’ Crossroads is coming to Netflix next month.

“The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming … but that’s about to change!” Netflix teased via X on Monday, January 22, announcing that Crossroads will be available globally beginning on Thursday, February 15.

Crossroads hit theaters in 2002 and starred Spears, 42, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning as childhood best friends Lucy, Kit and Mimi, respectively. In the movie, the trio embark on an epic road trip cross-country — with the help of driver Ben (Anson Mount) — to pursue their dreams.

The project, which was written by Shonda Rhimes (pre-Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton fame) and directed by Tamra Davis, also starred Kim Cattrall as Lucy’s mom and Dan Aykroyd as her dad.

The girls memorably belt out ‘NSync’s “Bye, Bye, Bye,” and Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” while driving to California. However, the best musical moment might be when Lucy takes the karaoke stage with her friends to sing “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” and earn money to fix their car.

Spears broke into Hollywood on The All New Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’90s. However, she didn’t have a breakout movie part until Crossroads. When Spears shot the film, she had already released three albums, Baby One More Time, Oops! I Did It Again and Britney, all of which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

A decade later, Saldana, who went on to star in blockbusters such as Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, rated Spears’ “acting chops” during a December 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

“Oh, on a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being super fabulous? Um, I would say a six? A seven? Eight-ish?” Saldana, 45, said, noting Spears was “very good” on set, despite her performance being panned by critics.

Justin Long, who played Henry in the film, recalled Spears being “normal” while shooting. “I just remember her being so nice,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “She just seemed, like, such a down-to-earth [person].”

Long, 45, added: “I remember being so disarmed by how normal she seemed. It was at the height of her fame, and, like, everyone else, I was inundated by images of her. She was so popular, so famous.”

Manning, meanwhile, claimed in September 2021 that Spears kept to herself on set. “She was never allowed to talk to anybody,” Manning, 45, alleged during the “This Is Paris” podcast.

The actress was seemingly talking about Spears’ reportedly strict upbringing before the singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Spears’ conservatorship came to an end in November 2021 after 13 years of her father, Jamie Spears, and others having legal control over every aspect of her life.

Manning later clarified her comments to Us, saying, “I have not spoken to Britney in 10 years, but we had an amazing time on Crossroads.”

She recalled spending “months in the car that we took ‘cross country’ sharing stories, joking, laughing and had a friendship for years, especially while filming.” Manning added, “I wish her only the best and am so happy about the progress of this week. Nothing but love for Brit!”

Crossroads begins streaming on Netflix Thursday, February 15.