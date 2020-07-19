Britney Spears‘ former costar Taryn Manning posted a message of support for the pop star and spoke out about the #FreeBritney movement on Saturday, July 18.

“Such a wonderful time with this crew! #retro #crossroads,” Manning, 41, captioned a photo from the 2002 movie featuring Spears, Zoe Saldana and Anson Mount. “Britney I know you’re strong af and have your own brain and thought process. To me you look happy and like you’re having a blast! Keep up the happy posts and your faith in Jesus Christ.”

The Orange Is the New Black alum also addressed #FreeBritney movement, which was started by fans concerned about the Grammy winner’s ongoing conservatorship, which controls all aspects of the 38-year-old’s life.

“How about instead of #freebritney we say #GodIsWatchingOverBritney,” Manning continued. “How about let’s give this wonderful woman the dignity she deserves and earned Until you know the facts stop speculating and perpetuating the father of lies. We all know she’s under a type of control that’s unfair and things will be fixed. Have faith. Wish her well! Send good vibes of no fear! Please! #alldarknesscomestolight.”

The “Piece of Me” singer has been under a conservatorship since her public breakdown and psychiatric hold in 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, acted as her conservator until stepping down last year amid health issues and an altercation with Britney’s eldest son, Sean Preston, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Jodi Montgomery is now the acting conservator and has control over Britney’s multimillion-dollar estate and financial assets as well as personal decisions about her care.

On Monday, July 13, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, filed documents in Los Angeles to demand “special notice” of “all matters” involving Britney’s trust. Lynne’s move came a little over a year after she requested to be updated on the details of her daughter’s conservatorship after Britney checked out of a mental health facility following a month of treatment.

As the #FreeBritney hashtag circulated on social media last year, Britney posted a video message to her concerned fans while in treatment.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” she said in a clip posted on Instagram in April 2019. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry: I’ll be back very soon.”

Britney announced in January 2019 that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus and putting her Las Vegas residency on hold in order “to care for my family.” The announcement came two months after Jamie was rushed to hospital in Las Vegas with a ruptured colon.