Taking action. Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, requested to be included in decisions related to the pop star’s finances and trust amid the #FreeBritney movement, Us Weekly confirms.

The Through the Storm author, 65, filed court documents in Los Angeles on Monday, July 13, to demand “special notice” of “all matters” involving the SJB Revocable Trust, which Britney, 38, established in 2004 to protect her multimillion-dollar fortune, investments and other assets.

If approved, Lynne’s request to be included as an “interested person” would mark the first time in several years that a change has been made to the trust, according to The Blast, which was first to report the news. She previously requested to be updated on the details of her daughter’s conservatorship in May 2019.

Britney was placed under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet in 2008 after her much-publicized breakdown and 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. The arrangement bars her from making any personal or financial decisions without the approval of her conservators.

Wallet abruptly stepped down from his role in March 2019, the same month that Britney checked into a mental health facility after announcing that she was going on an indefinite work hiatus. That September, Jamie, 68, temporarily relinquished his powers to Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, after an alleged altercation with his grandson Preston. He was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Grammy winner has compared her conservatorship to Groundhog Day, saying in her 2008 MTV documentary, Britney: For the Record, “There’s no excitement, there’s no passion. I have really good days, and then I have bad days. Even when you go to jail you know there’s the time when you’re gonna get out. But in this situation, it’s never-ending.”

Lynne’s filing on Monday came in the midst of the #FreeBritney campaign, which fans launched on social media in 2019 and have continued to advocate for. One fan even started a petition calling on the federal government to take action in Britney’s conservatorship for the sake of her well-being. The petition has more than 83,000 signatures and needs 100,000 to get a response from the White House.

Us Weekly has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment.