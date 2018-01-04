2018 is already off to a great start! Bruno Mars and Cardi B released the music video for their remix of his song “Finesse” late Wednesday, January 3.

The “Uptown Funk” singer, 32, and the “Bartier Cardi” rapper, 25, teased the premiere of the highly anticipated collaboration earlier in the day, but then surprised fans by also dropping the ‘90s-inspired visual.

“@iamcardib Can I drop the video tonight too?” Mars tweeted on Wednesday night. Cardi responded, “Mhhhhhhmmm???? i don’t think they ready.” In a follow-up tweet, he confirmed, “F#*k it! I’m feelin saucy! Dear everybody in the universe! Let’s have some fun tonight!! #FinesseVideo I’m doing it! it’s coming!”

… @iamcardib Can I drop the video tonight too? 🤔 #Finesse — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Mhhhhhhmmm???? i don’t think they ready https://t.co/5ZdgSJxd1U — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 4, 2018

F#*k it! I’m feelin saucy! Dear everybody in the universe! Let’s have some fun tonight!! #FinesseVideo I’m doing it! it’s coming! 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/A3C42xuW4j — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

The colorful video kicks off with the duo recreating the intro to In Living Color, and later finds them dancing on the actual set of the early ‘90s Fox sketch comedy. “This video is dedicated to one of my favorite T.V shows of all time,” Mars tweeted. “Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans.”

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Cardi begins the remix with confidence, rapping, “I went from dollar bills, now we poppin’ rubber bands / Bruno, sang to me while I do my money dance.”

The original version of “Finesse,” coproduced and cowritten by The Stereotypes, appeared on Mars’ 2016 album, 24K Magic. He is nominated for six Grammys this year, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year (“24K Magic”) and Song of the Year (“That’s What I Like”), while Cardi received two nominations for her breakout song “Bodak Yellow.”

