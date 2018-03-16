Burt Reynolds was an open book during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 15. The legendary actor, 82, discussed everything from his feud with Kathleen Turner to his romantic partners to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Below, Us Weekly rounds up the five most shocking moments from Reynolds’ no-holds-barred interview.

1. He Thinks Turner Is ‘Overrated’

During a round of Plead the Fifth, host Andy Cohen asked the Oscar nominee to name the “most overrated actor in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” to which Reynolds immediately replied, “Kathleen Turner.”

And that wasn’t the only time he mentioned the 63-year-old actress. Earlier in the show, a viewer called in to ask the Boogie Nights actor, “If you could remove one TV show or movie from your résumé, what would it be?” His response? “It would be [Switching Channels], the one I did with Kathleen Turner. The picture wasn’t good. And I didn’t get along with her.”

2. He Joked He Slept With Jack Nicholson

Cohen, 49, rattled off some of Reynolds’ most iconic lovers, including Goldie Hawn, Farrah Fawcett and Sally Field. He then asked the movie star to name “the three best.” Reynolds paused for a second, smirked and jokingly responded, “Jack Nicholson. That’s how I got the parts [in my movies].”

3. He Believes Trump Is Doing ‘Some Good Things’

The Smokey and the Bandit star and the president, 71, have been friends for decades, but Reynolds wrote in his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me: “Every time Donald runs for president, I pray he never gets the chance to do to the USA what he did to the USFL.” (The two were co-owners of USFL teams, and Reynolds once blamed Trump for pushing the league to fold after the 1985 season.)

Reynolds said he thinks Trump as president is “doing some good things, [but] mostly he’s acting on his instincts, which are not good.”

4. He Regrets Turning Down a James Bond Role

Reynolds passed on the role of the original 007 because he didn’t believe that an American should play the British Secret Service agent. When asked if he regrets the decision, the Golden Globe winner replied, “Yes, I do.” He also declined to play Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise. (The role eventually went to Harrison Ford.) Reynolds’ reason? “I don’t like science fiction.”

5. He ‘Was Crazy About’ Dolly Parton

Though the 72-year-old singer wrote in her 2017 book, Dolly on Dolly, that it was a “nightmare” working with the Gunsmoke alum on their 1982 musical comedy The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, he surprisingly had nothing but kind words about her. He said on the WWHL aftershow that he “was crazy about” Parton, adding, “There’s nothing bad to say about Dolly. Nobody has anything to say about Dolly that’s bad — or they’re an idiot. She’s just the best. The kindest, the sweetest, just the most special lady I ever worked with.”

Earlier on Thursday, Reynolds made headlines for his interview on the Today show, where he made a bizarre remark about Hoda Kotb’s lips. He told the coanchor, “I am so proud of you for not having your lips larger.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

