No Chris Harrison, no problem. Caelynn Miller-Keyes won’t be on the beach in Mexico anytime soon, but the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 alum is ready to embrace the rotating celebrity hosts on season 7.

“I don’t think [the host switch-up] matters the slightest bit, but I do think Bachelor in Paradise is all about comedy and comedic energy and I think that’s just going to enhance that,” the reality TV personality, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Hawaiian Tropic.

Miller-Keyes added that she thinks it’s “fun” and “entertaining” for viewers and contestants to have David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and more stars take turns hosting the show.

“All these contestants are like, ‘Who’s coming next, who’s coming back?’ So it’s kind of a fun surprise in a better way where it’s not, like, stressing about a girl or a guy coming down. It’s like, ‘Who’s the host?’” Miller-Keyes told Us, noting that filming the spinoff is “so stressful” for the cast.

The jewelry designer continued: “You’re dating someone and you’re super into them and you have no idea what beautiful girl is going to come down next. I do not miss that at all, but I would just [tell future contestants to] focus on your relationship and trust the person you’re with. But it’s also a crazy show, so you just never know what could happen.”

Miller-Keyes, for her part, met Dean Unglert on the 2019 season and the twosome recently celebrated their second anniversary as a couple.

“I remember every time a girl would come down, I was like, ‘Dean’s going to leave with her,’” she recalled. “I also had insecurities myself, but it’s tough. It really is.”

Season 7 of BiP is currently filming. While Wells Adams is set to return as the bartender and expand his role to “master of ceremonies” following Harrison’s exit, don’t expect to see Miller-Keyes and Unglert, 30, back on the sand. (The longtime host, 49, left the franchise for good earlier this month after taking a leave of absence amid his apparent defense of controversial contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.)

“What’s funny is we try to go to the beach. It’s just, like, such a special place for us because he came back and we left [together during the season],” she explained. “And we tried to go to Sayulita and actually go on that beach ‘cause his brother just got married there and we got kicked out. So I would love to just go back and like reminisce and just be like, ‘Oh, this is where like our love story started.’”

While Miller-Keyes couldn’t get on the beach in Mexico, she is soaking up the sun — and protecting herself from sunburn — during outings with dog Pappy in the couple’s new hometown of Las Vegas.

“I am such a huge advocate for wearing your sunscreen and protecting your skin, but I never wore sunscreen while walking Pappy, because I just was like, ‘I’m outside for just a little bit of time, there’s no need.’ But I learned from them that you can get sun damage within 15 minutes of being in the sun,” Miller-Keyes told Us about Hawaiian Tropic’s “Paws for SPF” campaign. “So their poop bags are now infused with their scent, so whenever you’re walking your dog, you open up your poop bag and you’re reminded to put on your sunscreen.”

