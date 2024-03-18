Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are teaming up for a new project with a tie-in to their reality TV roots.

The Olympian, 74, and Odom, 44, launched the “Keeping Up With Sports” podcast, which will officially drop in the coming weeks. The title appears to be an homage to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which Jenner and Odom starred on together before their respective divorces. (Jenner was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015. Odom and Khloé Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2016.)

Along with cohost Zach Hirsch, Odom and Caitlyn will “take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion,” per the show’s website.

In a sneak peak of the first episode obtained by TMZ, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard opened up about past sexual abuse from his trainers.

Leonard, 67, recalled that he “never said anything” about the alleged incidents “for 10, 15, 20 years,” saying, “But when I did say it, I broke down like a baby. I cried so hard because I was hurting.”

Odom added, “You were holding it so long,” to which Leonard replied, “Yeah, you can’t do that and I learned the hard way. Sometimes I don’t heed my own advice.”

Caitlyn then changed the topic to mixed martial arts and how the sport has been “doing tremendously well.”

“It’s taken, I think, a little bit of the steam away from professional boxing,” she said. “You don’t see it quite as much but, boy, you see the UFC on all the time … their marketing, obviously, that’s worked very well.”

When asked for his thoughts on mixed martial arts and the UFC, Leonard replied that it “doesn’t bother” him, adding, “Bruce Lee was one of my idols. I have no problem with that. It’s going to continue to change.”

Odom noted that fans “probably trust the UFC a little more,” saying, “I don’t know if people trust the outcome of boxing.”

Leonard explained that boxing has “too many self-governing bodies,” adding, “At one point, it was OK because it was hard getting a title fight. But now, again, it was like the contender and it just doesn’t happen.”

“Keeping Up With Sports” is the latest in a long list of Kardashian-adjacent projects since the family’s first reality series debuted in 2007. Since splitting from Kris, with whom she shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn’s relationship with the rest of the Kardashians has been somewhat rocky. She has not yet appeared on the family’s Hulu spinoff, The Kardashians, which premiered in 2022.

Odom, for his part, was featured on KUWTK throughout his relationship with Khloé, and the twosome starred on their own show, Khloé & Lamar, from 2011 to 2012.

“I would just love to take Khloé out to dinner,” Odom revealed in TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians special, which premiered in January 2023, adding that he felt “too shy” to reach out to his ex-wife. “And I’m a Scorpio and I hate being told no and being denied. I’m afraid.”