Caitlyn Jenner won’t be waltzing her way onto Dancing With the Stars anytime soon. The I Am Cait star, 68, has no plans to join season 26 of the show, despite reports saying otherwise.

“The current reports are not true,” a rep for the reality star tells Us Weekly of the rumors. Although fans have been speculating for years that Jenner will join ABC’s dancing competition series, it won’t be happening in the near future.

Cheryl Burke, a former pro on the show, previously expressed interest in the Secrets of My Life author joining the cast. “I think Caitlyn would be amazing on DWTS,” Burke, 33, told Entertainment Tonight in June 2015. “The whole family has basically done it. I danced with Rob [Kardashian]. Kim [Kardashian] did it a few seasons ago.”

The Dance Moms star added that Jenner should partner up with Val Chmerkovskiy, should she choose to do the show in the future. If she signed onto the series, Jenner would join a long list of Olympians who’ve competed for the highly-coveted Mirrorball trophy, including Apolo Ohno, Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Charlie White, Evan Lysacek, Meryl Davis, Lolo Jones, Nastia Liukin and more!

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may soon be busy with other projects. Jenner revealed that she may run for office while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2017. “You never know, baby,” she teased at the time. “Wound’t be surprised.”

Jenner first revealed her interest in a senatorial run during an interview with NYC’s AM 970 earlier that month. “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me,” the lifelong Republican said. “Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? … Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that.”

