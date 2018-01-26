What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! Global hospitality company Hakkasan Group announced the chart-topping artists who will perform throughout the year at both premier nightlife and daylife destinations in Sin City.

The much-anticipated roster features multitalented electronic dance performers — including Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Kaskade, Steve Aoki — who have had former residencies in Vegas. Additionally, there are many new faces that will bring their talent to the strip.

“We always aim to deliver a superior level of musical talent into Las Vegas through our diverse artist roster, which will continue in 2018,” said James Algate, Senior Vice President of Entertainment for Hakkasan Group.

He continued: “It’s exciting to offer these talented musicians the platform to excel in the entertainment capital of the world through our market leading venue portfolio. We are also proud that they’re able to further advance their careers through our residency partnerships.”

Fans can experience the live shows at Las Vegas’ popular night and day clubs including OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub and WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool at MGM Grand, as well as JEWEL Nightclub and LIQUID Pool Lounge at ARIA Hotel & Casino.

Scroll down to see the full list of talent who will perform regularly throughout the 2018 year.

· Calvin Harris

· Tiësto

· Zedd

· Martin Garrix

· Kaskade

· Steve Aoki

· Above & Beyond

· Armin van Buuren

· Borgeous

· Borgore

· Brody Jenner

· Burns

· Cash Cash

· Crankdat

· DJ Drama

· Elephante

· FAED

· Fergie DJ Generik

· Gryffin

· Hardwell

· Illenium

· Irie

· Lil Uzi Vert

· Lil Jon

· Matoma

· Nervo

· NGHTMRE

· Party Favor

· Steve Angello

To purchase tickets or learn more information, visit In.vegas.

