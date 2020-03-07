Camilla Luddington Teases ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Storyline After Justin Chambers Exit

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington teased an exciting storyline for her character after her costar Justin Chambers‘ shocking exit from the show.

Luddington, 36, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, shared a photo of herself sitting by a pool as she held a script for the ABC series. “Reading ‘Dear Jo…’ like..” she captioned the pic.

“I love that we still have Jo can’t wait to see whats next for her,” a fan commented on the pic.

“omg me too!” the actress, replied. “The scripts for Jo this season are [shock emoji]! JUST. WAIT.”

As fans saw earlier this week, the long-running medical drama said goodbye to Luddington’s onscreen husband, Justin Chambers who played Alex Karev, on Thursday, March 5.

Ahead of the episode airing, the William & Kate: The Movie star retweeted a message from a fan, who wrote. “I am not emotionally prepared for this @GreyABC’s episode tonight.”

Chambers, 49, announced his departure from the series in January, and on Thursday night, fans learned that Alex sent Jo divorce papers in the mail after learning his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), secretly had his twins.

“I love Jo deeply, still. I think I always will and if it was just about two women I love, I’d choose my wife. You know I would, but it’s not just her. Izzie made our kids,” Alex wrote in a letter to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey in the episode (with Chambers reading the note in a voiceover). “She had our embryos.”

He apologized to Jo in another letter as he admitted that he was “in love with Izzie.”

“When I asked you to marry me, I meant it. When I told you I loved you, I meant it. But Izzie has our kids,” he wrote, before revealing that he had already signed the divorce papers.

At the end of the episode, she went back to work and Link (Chris Carmack) said, “You’re my hero.” She responded, “Mine too.”

Showrunner Krista Vernoff spoke to Us Weekly about the shocking exit, saying in a statement that “it is nearly impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev.”

“That is as true for me and for all of the writers at Grey’s Anatomy as it is for the fans. We have loved writing Alex. And we have loved watching Justin Chambers’ nuanced portrayal of him,” she continued. “For 16 seasons, 16 years, we have grown up alongside Alex Karev. We have been frustrated by his limitations and we have been inspired by his growth and we have come to love him deeply and to think of him as one of our very best friends. We will miss him terribly. And we will always be grateful for his impact, on our show, on our hearts, on our fans, on the world.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.