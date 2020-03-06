It’s over for Alex and Jo on Grey’s Anatomy. The long-running medical drama said goodbye to Camilla Luddington‘s onscreen husband, Justin Chambers, on the Thursday, March 5, episode.

While Luddington has yet to publicly speak out about Chambers’ decision to leave the series, she did retweet a message for fans about the heartbreaking episode.

“I am not emotionally prepared for this @GreysABC’s episode tonight,” the post shared by the actress reads.

During Thursday’s episode, fans learned Chambers’ Alex sent Luddington’s Jo divorce papers in the mail after learning his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) secretly had his twins.

“I love Jo deeply, still. I think I always will and if it was just about two women I love, I’d choose my wife. You know I would, but it’s not just her. Izzie made our kids,” Alex wrote in a letter to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith in the episode. “She had our embryos.

Chambers, 49, announced his departure in a statement on January 10. “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He also thanked ABC for the show, as well as the show’s creator “Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.

Chambers’ character made his final in-person appearance during the 350th episode of the series, which aired on November 14. During the episode, he defended Meredith in her insurance fraud case. It also revealed that he was going home to take care of his mother. Fans now know, however, that Alex was actually with Izzie after reconnecting over Meredith’s case.

Star and executive producer Pompeo also spoke out about the shocking exit, retweeting a Vanity Fair tweet that read, “#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet.” The actress, 50, then replied, “Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.