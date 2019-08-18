‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Marries Matthew Alan

Ring those wedding bells! Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington married Matthew Alan in a romantic ceremony by the ocean in California on Saturday, August 17, Us Weekly can confirm.

The British actress, 35, and the 13 Reasons Why star, 36, announced their engagement in January 2018, with Luddington revealing that her longtime boyfriend had proposed on New Year’s Eve 2017.

“I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes!” she captioned three photos of her engagement ring.

“Also… Hayden approved,” she added, referencing the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, who was born in March 2017, who could be seen checking out her mom’s sizeable diamond ring in one photo.

Luddington, who played Duchess Kate in William & Kate: The Movie in 2011, joked in September about her fiancé reacting to her Grey’s Anatomy character, Jo Wilson, marrying Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

“It was weird,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I was leaving that morning and he was like, ‘Bye! Good luck with your wedding to someone else. It’s very weird, [but] he’s an actor too so he understands.”

The Castle Rock star, who has been dating Luddington since 2008, ended up coming to the set to see his fiancée’s make-believe nuptials, which aired during the season 14 finale in May 2018.

“The whole wedding itself was absolutely gorgeous on Grey’s,” she said of the location at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. “I mean, we even joked about, ‘Hey should we just run down the aisle and just quickly say our vows to the actor priest and be done with it?'”

“It was so gorgeous,” she added. “There were definitely elements that I kind of wanted to steal for my wedding.”

