The end has arrived. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) said their final goodbyes Grey’s Anatomy on the Thursday, May 17, season 14 finale. After her near-death experience, April decided to quit her job to do “God’s work,” helping the homeless. Then, after Jo and Alex’s wedding was a disaster, Matthew (Justin Bruening) got down on one knee and proposed — and she said, “Yes.” But they didn’t just get engaged. They decided to get married right then, with Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Arizona there to watch and support them.

Meanwhile, Arizona revealed during the penultimate episode that she was moving to New York to be with her family. While Callie (Sara Ramirez) didn’t appear in the episode, Arizona revealed that every time she heard from her ex, she couldn’t help but smile. Their story ended with Callie seemingly sharing the same feelings, texting that she couldn’t wait to see her.

The wedding episode did end up having the wedding that was planned at the end. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) tied the knot on the ferry, thanks to a newly-ordained Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).

ABC announced in March that both Drew and Capshaw were leaving the show after nine and ten seasons, respectively. Us Weekly caught up with Pompeo earlier in May to discuss the cast changes.

“I had to just try to support everybody and be as supportive as I can. I have to think about other people before myself and think about the girls,” the actress told Us on May 1. “Everybody we lose on the show … every time we lose someone, it’s devastating because we are a family. And it’s super awkward! It’s not like films where you work for three months, and you’re not going to see the people, or you’ll see them at the junket and that’s it. You know, we really are together, through births, through death, every day, sickness and health. It’s really an odd family, that we’re thrown together with. So, when these things happen, there is, there’s a lot of tumult. You know, inside, there’s chaos, and feelings, and sadness and anger, and it’s a lot to deal with.”

She also admitted that the end of the series could be near.

“We’re getting there. Shonda and I will make that decision together … I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change, and they do grow,” she continued. “They take work. Like any marriage, friendship. You gotta put in the work. You have to accept other people’s flaws, and accept your own flaws and try to change and be a better person. But I think everything is worth the time and effort. And things get better.”

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC Thursdays in the fall.

