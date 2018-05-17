Do not expect Arizona to reunite with Callie in the Grey’s Anatomy season 14 finale — at least not onscreen. Sara Ramirez just shut down speculation that she will make an appearance in Jessica Capshaw’s final episode of the series, which airs on Thursday, May 17.

After a fan tweeted “Please god let @sararamirez be in the #GreysAnatomy finale tmr please please please,” Ramirez broke the news to fans that she is is not on Thursday night’s episode of the ABC series.

“I’m actually not, but I continue to wish the entire #GreysAnatomy family all the best!” the actress, who played Callie Torres for 10 seasons, tweeted. Ramirez left Grey’s Anatomy at the end of season 12 in 2015.

Fans may have hoped to see Ramirez in the season 14 finale because Capshaw’s Arizona revealed in the penultimate episode that she is going to New York — where Callie moved — to reunite her family. Thursday night also marks the last episode for Capshaw, who joined Grey’s Anatomy for season 5 in 2009. News broke in March that Capshaw and Sarah Drew (April Kepner) were not asked back for season 15.

Both women have posted multiple goodbye messages to their characters and the series. Earlier this week, Capshaw shared a photo of Arizona and Callie’s season 7 wedding.

“Season 7…it was the best of times, it was the worst of times…massive car accident, pregnancies (real life and tv life) , births (real life and tv life), saving lives, losing lives, weddings, breakups, hilarity and heartbreak,” she wrote. “Resilience, grit, perseverance and some insanely hard work. And a musical episode on top. And I am grateful for IT ALL. @shondarhimes shattering glass ceilings with love is love is love is love…”

The season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET. It will return for season 15 in the fall.

