Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, is haunted by her 2016 audition for The Voice.

“I have nightmares about it,” Natasha, 25, shared on “The Sit and Chat” podcast with Jake Short and boyfriend Bradley Steven Perry on Thursday, July 25. “I hated it. Adam Levine turned in the first maybe ten seconds of singing and then the rest of the song could not have sounded worse – like, actually, it was really unfortunate.”

Perry, 25, joked, “Did he turn the chair back around?” to which Natasha replied, “He should’ve.”

Natasha, who is Candace, 48, and Valeri Bure’s oldest child, performed Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for her 2016 The Voice Blind audition in front of judges Levine, 45, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus. Her family was there to support her on her big day – including Candace, Valeri, 50, and younger brothers Lev, now 24, and Maksim, now 22.

Related: Candace Cameron Bure’s Best Photos With Her and Valeri Bure’s 3 Kids Over the Ye... Candace Cameron Bure’s crew! The Fuller House alum has three adult children with husband Valeri Bure and loves sharing their lives on social media. The actress became a mom in 1998 when she and the former professional ice hockey player welcomed their daughter, Natasha. The Full House alum got “so much feedback” as a young […]

Natasha ended up moving onto the Battle Rounds of The Voice, being sent home in favor of Levine’s other team member Riley Elmore.

Natasha previously opened up about being “mortified” by her experience on the singing competition – and how she wasn’t even sure if she wanted to go on the show to begin with.

“The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me – she’s like, ‘If there’s an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you,’” Natasha explained on an episode of the “Conversations with Olivia Jade” podcast in February 2022. “And the opportunity was brought to me while I was in high school so I said, well this is the perfect time to take that advice.”

The singer went on to share how she ended up having the “worst nerves of [her] life.”

“Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on,” she told Olivia Jade at the time. “It was so out of my comfort zone — not the music part, but to be judged in that capacity. It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this.”

Related: ‘The Voice’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now? The Voice has been stunning viewers for years with amazing talent from across the United States, crowning 25 winners since it premiered in 2011. During season 19 of the NBC singing competition series, New York native Carter Rubin blew audiences away with his singing abilities and saw coach Gwen Stefani secure her first win. At just […]

Although Natasha was not happy with how her voice sounded at the time, she did admit that it was a “growing experience” for her.

“But when people say they’ve watched it I’m like, ‘I feel bad for you I’m so sorry,’” she added.