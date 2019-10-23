Buckle up! Fresh off the success of her debut in summer box office hit, Hustlers, Cardi B is officially making a return to the big screen as part of the Fast & Furious family.

Her future costar Vin Diesel confirmed the Grammy-winning rapper, 27, will have a small role in an Instagram post shared from set on Tuesday, October 22. “Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente … #Fast92020 #Fatherhood,” he wrote.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” the “I Like It” singer said in the video. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

The upcoming movie will be the ninth in the Fast & Furious franchise, following 2017’s Fate of the Furious. Cardi is joining a tightly knit cast that has continued to support each other since the untimely passing of the late Paul Walker. The actor was killed in a car crash on November 30, 2013, at age 40. Walker was still filming Furious 7 at the time of his death.

Diesel, 52, paid tribute to his late costar during the premiere for Fate of the Furious two years ago. “We have a lot of great talent in this movie. But there would be no Dwayne Johnson, who we love, there would be no Jason Statham, who we love, there would be no Charlize [Theron], who we love, there would be no Scott Eastwood, who we love, there would be no Kurt Russell, who we love, if it wasn’t for the decades of work that my brother Pablo put into this franchise,” Diesel acknowledged on stage before the screening at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall.

Cardi B isn’t the only high-profile cameo to expect in the new Fast & Furious movie. Former professional wrestler John Cena has also confirmed his involvement in the film, and graciously thanked Diesel for the opportunity.

“I have to say thank you to Vin Diesel for kind of orchestrating all this,” the Blockers star told Us Weekly in June. “He put a message on his Instagram a little while ago … We were able to meet and it was amazing, and I totally understand how big this opportunity is, and all I can do is do my best.”

Cardi, Cena, and Diesel will appear alongside longtime Fast & Furious stars Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.

Fast 9 hits theaters May 22, 2020.