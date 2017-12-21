Cardi B has had an impressive 2017, and she ended it with a hilarious visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The “No Limit” rapper, who is known for her vivacious personality and sense of humor, made the late-night host burst out into laughter (and even left him speechless at times!) during a five-minute interview.

Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, and Fallon discussed everything from the meaning behind her stage name, her Grammy nominations and her engagement to Offset. The Migos rapper popped the question on October 27.

.@iamcardib won everything last night. You are welcome on our show whenever you’d like. One of my favorite interviews. Thank you. Rrrttt! https://t.co/9TrGsanDc0 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 21, 2017

“That is the biggest diamond I’ve ever seen!” Fallon, 43, said before asking if she knew the proposal was happening. “He always used to tell me, ‘I’m gonna marry you!’ and it’s just like, ‘Hm, it’s the right thing to do,'” she said. “I knew he was going to give me a really expensive gift because he wasn’t there for my birthday. But I thought he was going to give me a watch or something, but he just went out his way. OK?”

When talking about the holidays, the Grammy-nominated star said she wasn’t buying gifts for any adults in her family. “Everybody that I know got kids. And this is like, a lot of kids,” the rapper said. “And I got new godkids out of nowhere. You know, once you start making money everybody wants you to be their kid’s godmother or something.”

Cardi was nominated for two Grammy awards for her hit “Bodak Yellow” in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories, and she said she already feels like she won. “I am nervous. You wanna know something? I already feel like a winner, you know what I’m saying? Because, it’s just like, I never thought, me!” she said. “Like, I already won. What’s good?” (The ceremony airs on Sunday, January 28, 2018.)

“I’m so proud of myself,” she added, laughing. “It does feel good. And it feels good because I really worked my ass off for it. And it’s just like, it finally pays off. I have been proven!”

The former reality star is next set to drop “Bartier B” featuring 21 Savage on Friday, December 22.

