Cardi B is acting like a real Bravolebrity! The rapper, 25, portrays the late Coretta Scott King, activist and wife of Martin Luther King Jr., in a new sketch titled “The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.”

The sketch comes from Off the Rip, a new comedy show from Wild ‘n Out star Rip Micheals, and it spoofs Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

Viewers see Cardi’s King interacting with fellow civil rights leaders Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz and Jacqueline Brown … as well as a white woman named Margaret, who’s labeled the “Iggy Azalea of the Civil Rights Movement.”

In the sketch, the woman meet to discuss strategy, and in true Real Housewives fashion, their conversation quickly turns argumentative.

“I think I should be the leader of this group,” Cardi says in character. “You know, my husband has marched in every state and has fought so we can use the same toilet as everyone.”

“Well your husband is a ho,” Shabazz interjects.

In a confessional, Cardi’s King breaks it down for viewers. “All these hussies wanna sleep with my husband,” she says. “But it’s all right, ‘cause I know he comes marching home to me.”

Michaels, 36, previously teased Cardi’s involvement in the show in an interview with Page Six. “You’re going to see Cardi B in a whole new light,” he said. “She’s doing crazy sketches, like she has this thing called ‘Ho Etiquette’ where she does this character where she tells how do women to handle their inner ho and how to do a relationship … To see Cardi in a comedic light is amazing because she’s way, way funnier.”

A network or premiere date for Off the Rip has not yet been announced.

