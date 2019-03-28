Las Vegas lovers, rejoice!

Several of your favorite celebrities are joining forces with Palms Casino Resort to redefine the hospitality experience with the launch of a new campaign called “Unstatus Quo.”

After undergoing $690 million worth of renovations, the Palms Casino Resort will be officially ready for its grand debut the weekend of April 5th, and a plethora of hot stars will be putting on electrifying performances for the special occasion.

After a long wait, the Palms Casino Resort will finally be opening their highly anticipated 73,000 square foot dayclub and 29,000 square foot nightclub, KAOS.

Alicia Keys, Zac Brown Band, Marshmello, Cardi B and Skrillex are all slated to take the stage during opening weekend. KAOS will feature state-of-the art audio, lighting technology and art, including Damien Hirst’s “60-foot Demon with Bowl” so it will be an unforgettable experience.

KAOS will also feature exclusive residencies with powerhouse artists, including Cardi B, G-Eazy, Marshmello, Skrillex and J Balvin.

To announce the big reveal, Palms collaborated with artist and designer Duckwrth to release a new song and star-studded video with glimpses at the redesigned resort. The track features samples of James Brown’s “Get on the Good Foot,” and fans will actually have the opportunity to own some of the most iconic items in the video, from Cardi B’s gold mic to a Marshmello helmet!

According to the press release, “the campaign celebrates the new Palms’ guest experience: when someone steps foot onto the new property they will be greeted with anything but the Vegas norm.”

Who’s ready for a trip to Sin City?

