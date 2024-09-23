Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Carson Steele had his first NFL start on his sister’s wedding day.

During the Sunday Night Football broadcast on Sunday, September 22, viewers saw a clip of Steele’s sister Kesslar’s wedding reception where guests watched the Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game to cheer for Steele, 21. Steele earned his first start after Isiah Pachecho got injured last week. (The Chiefs won the game 22-17, with Steele finishing with 17 carries for 72 yards.)

“Man, that’s just so cool,” Steele told The Kansas City Star after watching the viral clip of Kesslar’s wedding. “I was like, ‘If too many people are watching the game, go ahead and turn that TV off.’ But [Kesslar] just fell for it. She’s always there for me, too.”

Steele noted that he was asked to be a groomsman in his sister’s wedding, but put his career first.

“I was like, ‘Hey, you can’t plan weddings in September when your brother plays in the NFL.’ But obviously, she didn’t listen to me too well,” Steele explained to the outlet, adding that Kesslar had her wedding planned for two years.

In another post-game interview, Steele doubled down on his decision to still play in the game on Sunday — even if it meant missing his sister’s big day.

“I hate to say it but I’d be here everyday of the week,” he told NBC reporters on Sunday night following the Chiefs win. “Love you Kesslar. Hope it went well, but I’m picking this everyday of the week.”

Coach Andy Reid praised Steele in his own interview, noting that his performance was “not bad” for a rookie debut. While he missed a block early in the game, Steele had a big play later in the game.

“Honestly, my one goal is to protect that guy,” Steele told The Kansas City Star while motioning to Patrick Mahomes after the game. “So being able to have that job, just having that chip off the edge and having Pat … I don’t know, if that chip wouldn’t have happened, if we’d have been able to get out that pass. So it’s really awesome to see.”

Steele was also coming off a rough game last week after he lost an early fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals. He noted that his Chiefs teammates helped pick him up after the game, but it was really his sister who was there for him the most.

“She had a crazy busy week, so we talked back and forth and she calmed me down about things,” he gushed to The Kansas City Star.