Are Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra expecting again? In a new sneak peek of the the Monday, January 29, episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn reveals to her husband that she’s pregnant!

“Come show daddy your pretty shirt,” the Conquering Chaos author says to their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, pointing to her shirt that reads, “I’m going to be a big sister.”

“No she’s not,” Tyler, 26, answers, while Catelynn, 25, laughs and reassures him that it’s true.

“Yes she is,” she says, throwing down the pregnancy test.

“Oh, my God,” Tyler says, putting his head down on the table.

At the end of the clip, Catelynn sits on her husband’s lap and kisses him while he looks absolutely shocked.

Tyler has been vocal throughout this season of Teen Mom OG, telling his wife that he wants another baby, but wanted it to be a surprise. During a recent episode, she got her IUD removed so that if and when they did get pregnant, he’d be absolutely shocked — and it looks like it worked.

Earlier this month, Catelynn revealed that she was heading back to get treatment for a third time to“work on my trauma and getting on different meds.” She also called out those who were bashing her on social media for getting help. “For all u haters — YOU DONT KNOW EVERYTHING I’VE BEEN THROUGH,” she tweeted on January 18. “Quit acting like you know what I should be doing or shouldn’t!! I’m NOT running away from my family! Those are the people I love the most! You ppl are ignorant.”

Catelynn re-entered just two weeks after returning home from treatment for the second time. She entered a program in November after admitting to having suicidal thoughts. “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better. Anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

The Teen Mom OG star suffered from postpartum depression in 2016, which MTV has documented in previous seasons. In November 2016, Tyler and Catelynn discussed her battle on The Doctors, admitting that it has impacted their relationship and communication.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

