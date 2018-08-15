With Max Joseph absent on the heels of his announcement that this will be his last season, host Nev Schulman teamed up with wife Laura Perlongo to get to the bottom of an anonymous tip on the Wednesday, August 15, episode of Catfish.

A bizarre anonymous message began with a plea to help a man named Derek from Vancouver, Washington. The email explained that Derek, still raw from the breakup of his three-year relationship, had fallen for a woman named Annabelle after meeting her on a premium Snapchat group. Concerned for their recently single friend, the letter urged Nev to help Derek discover Annabelle’s true identity.

Over Skype, Derek explained to Nev and Laura that he met Annabelle while drunk in a premium Snapchat group called “Stoner Babes.” Since then, the pair had developed an active Facebook Messenger-based relationship. Derek was understandably concerned that Annabelle wouldn’t meet with him in person, despite living close by. Naturally, Nev and Laura flew up to Vancouver, Washington, to help solve the case.

With a scarce Facebook profile only featuring a handful of photos, Annabelle appeared to be an enigma at first. The only clues available were a series of photos of Italian food. Eventually Laura and Nev reached out to Jennifer, a mutual friend of Derek and Annabelle, who had at one point lived with Derek’s good friend Becca. Jennifer admitted to knowing Annabelle “through an app” where they both worked — presumably the premium Snapchat group.

Nev and Laura then reached out to Becca, Jen’s former roommate. Becca admitted to working at a pizza parlor, which seemed to neatly fit into Nev’s theory that Annabelle worked at an Italian restaurant. Becca, however, denied having feelings for Derek, saying, “Derek, he’s like a brother to me. … I call him my brother.”

When Nev and Laura floated the idea that Becca might be behind the account, Derek brushed it off saying, “I don’t think it’s Becca.”

Eventually, Nev and Laura heard back from Annabelle who was ready to reveal her true identity at a nearby parking lot. The confrontation began with Derek’s friend Jeremy emerging solemnly from a Mercedes Benz. Derek appeared agitated until Jeremy assured him, “I’m not Annabelle.” Jeremy then left and returned with his younger sister … Becca.

In a romantic twist, Becca admitted, “Everything I said was the truth. I just was afraid to talk to you as me because you’re like a brother to me. I’ve known you for so long.” In another shocking twist, Jeremy then admitted to being behind the anonymous tip saying, “I was in the middle of it, listening to both sides, and I couldn’t hold a secret anymore between my best friend and my sister.”

Derek, who was shocked and a bit betrayed at first, eventually came around to the idea. After admitting privately to Nev that he and Becca had “made out” in the past, it was clear this duo might have a future. Becca, who revealed her motives came from being “friend-zoned,” added that she was “used to being rejected.”

“I wasn’t rejecting you,” Derek responded. “I only looked at you as a sister because I thought you looked at me as a brother … I’m glad it’s you out of anyone. You’re cute, you’re awesome, you’re outgoing. I’m willing to give it a shot.”

One month later, the duo were still going strong and even teased Nev and Laura about officiating at their eventual wedding — a rare Catfish success story!

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 P.M. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!