Max Joseph Is Leaving ‘Catfish’ After 7 Seasons

Nev Schulman may be searching for a new partner in crime! Max Joseph, who has been cohosting the show since season 1 with Schulman, is leaving Catfish, MTV announced on Wednesday, August 8.

“The time time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Joseph, 36, said in a statement. “I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes.”

He continued: “For a while now, I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With Catfish still going strong after seven seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.”

The show is not without its controversy. Filming was temporarily suspended after a woman who appeared on season 4 accused Schulman of sexual misconduct. After a full investigation, all allegations were found “not credible and without merit” and filming resumed.

Schulman, 33, has not yet revealed who will take over the part of cohost.

“Working with Max on Catfish has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood,” the producer said in a statement. “Thanks to Max, over the last six years I’ve learned as much about the internet and society as I have about myself. Max isn’t just a co-host, he’s a partner. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s my best friend and one of the best colleagues anyone could hope for. As sad as I am though that Max is leaving the show, it brings me great joy to know that he is following his heart.”

He continued: “While selfishly I’d love to keep him all to myself, I know that unleashing the creativity and passion that he has will benefit so many of us. If you don’t already know about Max’s amazing work as a filmmaker, check out his website maxjoseph.com. Good luck, my friend, and there’s really no excuse why you can’t video chat in from time to time.”

Max’s final episode will air on MTV Wednesday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

