On to the next chapter. Catt Sadler has confirmed that she left E! News after more than a decade over a pay dispute. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the TV personality decided to cut ties with the network after she learned that she was being paid less than cohost Jason Kennedy, who started working at the show the very same year.

Sadler, 43, says that the “massive disparity in pay” between her and Kennedy, 36, was brought to her attention by an executive. “More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years,” Sadler wrote on her blog, TheCattWalk, on Tuesday, December 19.

“Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” she continued. “Know your worth. I have two decades experience in broadcasting and started at the network the very same year as my close friend and colleague that I adore. I so lovingly refer to him as my ‘tv husband’ and I mean it. But how can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as him? Or at least come close? How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years? How can I not echo the actions of my heroes and stand for what is right no matter what the cost? How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?”

Sadler noted that it was her desire to stay at the job, but the decision was “made” for her and she “must go.”

“It’s scary. I am a single mother of two boys. The unknown can be terrifying, but it can also be the most beautiful gift,” she wrote. “Countless brave women have come forward this year to speak their truth. Females refuse to remain silent on issues that matter most because without our voices, how will we invoke lasting change? How can we make it better for the next generation of girls if we do not stand for what is fair and just today?”

She added: “I will find more work. I will create content with meaning. I will continue to pursue my passions while making my children proud. The way I see it, I have an obligation to be an agent for change.”

Moments before sharing her blog post, Sadler cohosted E! News with Kennedy for the last time. “I’m actually horrible at goodbyes but we are sending @iamcattsadler off tonight with so much love. This will be tough… @enews 7 & 10:30,” Kennedy captioned an Instagram video of the pair on set.

A source told Us that Sadler “doesn’t blame Jason” for the situation. “Jason feels horrible about the discrepancy in salary. He loves Catt so much and was just as upset as she was to find out that she was being paid so much less.”

Over the years, Sadler has covered Prince William and Duchess Kate’s royal wedding, the Olympics, film festivals and Paris Fashion Week. Her decision to leave comes just a month before awards season begins.

On Tuesday, E! told Us in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

