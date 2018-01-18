Catt Sadler’s story is impacting young women everywhere. The former E! host shared a message on her Instagram story on Wednesday, January 17, revealing a letter from a young woman named Olivia – something she had to share.

“Overdue, but wanted to say thank you … AGAIN,” Sadler, 43, wrote on Instagram. “I am brought to tears at least once a day by a message, comment, a DM, a tweet or an email from you guys cheering me on or even better, sharing a story about your own workplace injustices and how you are now taking STAND in your own ways. Just want to say you are unstoppable and together, we got this!”

“I received a letter in the MAIL today from my friend Olivia that I had to share,” she wrote on the next slide. “There was a girl named Catt from Indiana. She went to Hollywood and was on TV. She was near a big screen when she was on TV and wore pretty dresses. Then she left because they weren’t treating her the same as the boys,” the letter read. Below, Olivia quoted Beyoncé: “Who runs the world? Girls!” she wrote.

Just saw the best thing that made my day on @IAmCattSadler Instagram story 🙌🏽💕WHO RUN THE WORLD?? GIRLS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iebGh4QuBi — emelia✨ (@emeliaanne_) January 17, 2018

Us Weekly revealed on December 19 that Sadler had decided to leave E! after learning that her colleague Jason Kennedy was making nearly double her salary. E! told Us in a statement at the time that the network “compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender.” A source close to the network told Us Weekly that Sadler was making around $600,000 a year, while Kennedy was bringing in around $1.2 million.

NBC Universal executive Frances Berwick claimed during a Television Critics Association panel on January 9 that Sadler and Kennedy, 36, had “different roles and therefore different salaries.”

However, Sadler told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Jason’s workload was very similar.

“My experience, frustration and disparity was based on Jason Kennedy and myself being apples to apples. We came to the network at the same time and did similar jobs,” the TV personality said in her first interview, published on January 10. “For people to use the argument that Giuliana [Rancic] somehow made more money than Jason, that comparison doesn’t work. They’re apples and oranges. She joined before him, she was managing editor, she had multiple shows on the network. It’s unfortunate that people who don’t work there are trying to be the voice for the network. The only story I can tell is my truth and the truth speaks for itself.”

