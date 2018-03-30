Someone call a doctor! In celebration of National Doctors’ Day, Us Weekly has taken a look back at some of the top TV doctors who have stolen our hearts, kept us on the edge of our couches and on more than one occasion convinced us they were real physicians. Watch the video above!

Doug Ross (George Clooney), E.R.

It’s the role that made George Clooney a household name. The actor stared as arguably one of TV’s sexiest doctors, Dr. Doug Ross, on E.R. from 1994-2000. Ross was a passionate doctor both in the ER and on the dating scene. Clooney was written out of the show, but returned for its 15th and final season in 2009, alongside costar Julianna Margulies.

Doogie Howser (Neil Patrick Harris), Doogie Howser, M.D.

Neil Patrick Harris kicked off his impressive career as 16-year-old child prodigy Doogie Hoswer. For four seasons, Harris made it look easy playing a child genius, and he still does now that he is the host and executive producer of Genius Junior, which tests the knowledge of children 12 and under.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Grey’s Anatomy

Dr. Meredith Grey has been through a lot in 14 seasons. She’s survived a plane crash, she nearly drowned, her husband died, and she’s had exposure to toxic blood, but every time the Grey’s Anatomy protagonist comes out on top.

John Carter (Noah Wyle), E.R.

For 11 seasons, Noah Wyle portrayed the character of Dr. John Carter. The actor entered the hit NBC drama as a medical student, later survived a stabbing and ended up leaving the series in season 11 to focus on his family.

Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) Scrubs

Donald Faison brought the party to the ER as Dr. Chris Turn in Scrubs from 2001-2010. Faison became so close to his costar Zach Braff that he held his 2012 wedding to wife CaCee Cobb at his home.

J.D. Dorian (Zach Braff), Scrubs

Showing off the lighter side of medicine, Zach Braff portrayed the lovable daydreaming doctor, John “J.D.” Dorian, in the hit comedy series.

Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), House

While Dr. Gregory House may not have had the best bedside manner, he sure did keep us entertained. For eight seasons, Hugh Laurie played the drug-addicted doctor as we watched his friendship with Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard) unfold.

Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Grey’s Anatomy

Best known as McDreamy, Patrick Dempsey portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd, the hot neurosurgeon who won Meredith Grey’s heart. Dempsey left the series in 2015 and was killed off in a fatal car crash.

Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling), The Mindy Project

While Dr. Mindy Lahiri may have been unlucky in love on the comedy series, the Ob-Gyn had no problem making us laugh.

Jack Shepard (Matthew Fox), Lost

Fox played the troubled surgeon who got lost on a deserted island after a plane crash, for six seasons

