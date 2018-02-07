Celebrity Big Brother has arrived. Omarosa Manigault, Brandi Glanville, Marisa Jaret Winokur, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Chuck Liddell, Metta World Peace, Shannon Elizabeth, Ross Matthews, Mark McGrath, Adriana Gutierrez and James Maslow all moved into the house on the Wednesday, February 7, premiere and the game talk started almost immediately. Here are all of the takeaways from the episode.

– James Maslow has never heard of The Apprentice. After explaining to Omarosa what Big Time Rush was, she said she was from the NBC show. He asked her who she had been apprenticing for.

– The girls in the house immediately formed an all-women alliance, saying it had never been done before in Big Brother history. As super fans, they should know that it actually happens every season. It helped that Marisa and Shannon were actually friends outside of the house, something no one knew about. Brandi said it had to be the “hoes” teaming together.

– Ahead of the first HOH comp, host Julie Chen revealed an “award winner,” chosen at random. That person didn’t have to compete in the HOH competition and was immediately safe for the week. It was no surprise that the “random” winner was Omarosa.

– Big Brother alum Paul Abrahamian, Rachel Reilly, Jodi Rollins, Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf and Jessie Godderz all appeared to entertain the contestants during the HOH, singing and dancing while the contestants hung on to large hanging Oscar statues.

– Brandi admitted that she’d do anything for money at this point in her life, joking that she’d “hook” on the side.

– Shannon and James were the final two competing and while he tried to make a deal, she didn’t take and she won it all. However, Julie introduced a huge new twist at the end of the episode. Each contestant got to pick a gift bag and while they all looked the same, they weren’t. Some contained swag while others included the ability to dethrone the HOH.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Live feeds are available now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!