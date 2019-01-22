Julie Chen was not kidding: Expect the unexpected, houseguests. The Monday, January 21, season 2 premiere of Celebrity Big Brother included intros of the 12 new houseguests, the first HOH-ish challenge and one giant twist. During this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast, we break down the episode – and point out who has the best odds of lasting the longest.

One thing is for sure: It’s too early to predict who will do what. While Ryan Lochte and Jonathan Bennett – quite an unexpected duo – took the lead by winning the first challenge, it’s still up the air who will actually become HOH. The actor and the 12-time Olympic gold medalist will have to go head-to-head in another challenge; if it’s athletic, it’s safe to say that Lochte is a shoo-in. But, anything is possible on Big Brother.

While Kato Kaelin and Eva Marie are safe for week one, Lolo Jones and Tom Green on the other hand, proved that they could work together, communicate and have athletic ability – three qualities that could put a huge target on their backs.

However, Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss also have a chance to pull ahead. The singers know each other – and seem to have some sort of bad blood – since they were both coming up in the industry at the same time. But Braxton extended an olive branch by choosing the Real Housewives of Atlanta star as her partner and we could absolutely see this becoming an alliance to watch.

