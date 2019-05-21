That is how you do “Carpool Karaoke.” Celine Dion joined James Corden for the latest round of his beloved Late Late Show segment on Monday, May 20, and she made sure to pull out all the stops.

The five-time Grammy winner, 51, ran through some of her greatest hits, including “Because You Loved Me” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” as the late-night host, 40, drove around Las Vegas, where Dion has performed her Celine residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since March 2011. (Next up, she will embark on her Courage world tour, beginning in September.)

At one point, Dion and Corden made a pit stop at the iconic fountains outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, where they decided to step out of the comedian’s SUV to recreate a scene from Titanic. Dressed in replicas of the outfits that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) wore in the 1997 blockbuster, Corden stood behind Dion and wrapped his arms around her on a tiny boat.

Naturally, the dramatic moment caught the attention of passersby on the Las Vegas Strip, who stopped to watch the pair’s epic performance of “My Heart Will Go On” from the Titanic soundtrack.

Elsewhere in the 15-minute segment, Corden asked Dion to sing a theatrical rendition of the meme-worthy children’s song “Baby Shark” — and, boy, did she deliver (as always), complete with one of her famed chest pounds. “That is an incredible version of ‘Baby Shark’ that I don’t think anyone will ever forget,” the TV star raved.

In between songs, the singer and Corden also took a moment to hand out some of her designer shoes (she said she has approximately 10,000 pairs in “a warehouse”) to people walking by on the Vegas Strip. Dion was so excited to be a part of “Carpool Karaoke” that she kept bursting out into song throughout their ride, barely giving Corden a chance to get a word in edgewise.

“I have to say,” the English actor told Dion, “you really have a song for every moment.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

