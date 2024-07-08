Chace Crawford admitted he had some reservations about starring in the superhero dark comedy The Boys as the character The Deep.

The Gossip Girl alum, 38, confessed in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Sunday, July 7, that he panicked about doing a sex scene with octopus Ambrosius (voiced by Tilda Swinton) on the Prime Video series during a season 3 episode.

“It’s so funny and brilliant now, but when that came up, I was like, ‘Oh God, how’s this going to work?’” Crawford told the outlet about the relationship between the two aquatic characters.

The actor noted that he was “in total denial about” the intimate scene that was shown in the episode “Herogasm.”

“And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it and I almost had a panic attack,” he recalled.

“I called [showrunner Eric] Kripke — he’s so great. He’s got a million things going on, but his door’s always open. So I was worried about the scene. I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be?’ He changed one shot for me. And it was great,” Crawford added.

While the show does have an intimacy coordinator on set when shooting sexy scenes, Crawford’s time with the eight-legged creature was not choreographed.

When filming with the octopus, Crawford remembered that the crew “treated it like, ‘quiet everyone, clear out’ — a closed set.”

“But yeah, just the act of picking up the octopus and getting a wet octopus in the bed was so funny and weird. And then it doesn’t come out for a year almost, and you’re like, ‘How is this going to be received?’” the Blood & Oil actor said.

The scene was ultimately praised, meaning Crawford’s nervousness was put to bed. “Everyone loved it,” he said.

Apart from strange encounters on the set itself, Crawford also looked back on a moment when a fan came up to him at the gym.

Crawford revealed that the person had gone to Comic-Con dressed as The Deep and had a “pink octopus wrapped around him.”

“Everyone loved it, man. I get ragged on a little bit, but it’s good,” he gushed to Rolling Stone.

His character of The Deep has aquatic abilities, such as amphibious physiology and telepathy. News broke last month that The Boys will end with season 5.

Season 4 of The Boys continues on Prime Video Thursdays.