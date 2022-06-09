Mystery solved! Chace Crawford finally addressed how his character’s bulge in a poster for The Boys created an issue behind-the-scenes.

“[Showrunner Eric] Kripke was like, ‘We get no notes from Amazon, but the first one we got was that can’t f–king happen, we’ve got to take that out,'” Crawford, 36, recalled during an interview with Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday, June 7. “And we had to edit it out.”

The Gossip Girl alum, who plays The Deep in the Prime Video series, noted that he was wearing a prosthetic penis in the 2019 promotional photo. He also explained that his character’s bulge was shrunk using CGI in footage already shot for the show.

At the time, Crawford hinted that he couldn’t discuss why his poster was edited ahead of The Boys‘ debut. “There is a story behind that, but I’m sworn to secrecy by Eric Kripke,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October 2019. “I wish I could give you a good answer, but we’ll never know. It will forever remain a mystery. We will never know!”

According to the Texas native, he understood why the snap became such a topic of conversation.

“I thought it was so funny, but I don’t think anyone got a bigger kick out of it than Eric Kripke. He thought it was the funniest thing in the world,” Crawford added. “Oh, God. It was probably a little bit over-covered, but I was like, ‘Whatever The Deep can do for you guys to get some press, you know I’m ready to support the show!’ That was one I had to explain to a few people. I got a lot of weird DMs in my inbox. A lot of love, a lot of love!”

The Boys is a black comedy superhero show that focuses on a team of vigilantes who fight back at superheroes who abuse their abilities. The series also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher and Laz Alonso.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, which aired earlier this month, Crawford opened up about the unexpected journey that his character will go through. “I can’t give too much away,” the actor told EW in March, before referring to the season as “weird.”

Newcomer Jensen Ackles revealed the message he received from Crawford amid filming. “I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to work after this,'” the Supernatural alum, 44, joked.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!