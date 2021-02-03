Chadwick Boseman became a Golden Globe nominee five months after his death for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The late actor, who lost his battle with colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43, was posthumously nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category on Wednesday, February 3. The South Carolina native played Levee in the November 2020 film, which also starred Viola Davis.

The Black Panther star kept his cancer diagnosis a secret while filming, and his publicist confirmed to Us Weekly that he progressed from stage III colon cancer in 2016 to stage IV.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the September 2020 statement read. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife, [Taylor Simone Ledward], and family by his side.”

The 21 Bridges star has been nominated for multiple posthumous awards this season, from a Gotham Award to a Film Independent Spirit Award.

While virtually accepting her late husband’s award at the former last month, Ledward, 30, called Boseman “the most honest person” she had ever met.

“As an artist, an actor and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth,” the musician said in January. “He didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it — in himself, in those around him and in the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so, it became how he lived his life, day in, day out, imperfect but determined.”

Ledward cried, concluding, “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

Boseman shares his Golden Globes category with fellow nominees Riz Ahmed from Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins from The Father, Gary Oldman from Mank and Tahar Rahim from The Mauritanian.