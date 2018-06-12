Is Mike “The Miz” Miznanin trying to rile up the competition? It looks like it in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, June 12, episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

“Tony, CT, when the teams became pairs, everyone looked at you guys as the team to beat. But becoming a team, you guys have been doing OK but not the dominate force that everyone thought you would be,” The Miz, who previously won Battle of the Seasons and The Inferno 2, tells the champs.

“Mike you wanna get in here and come out of retirement, let me know,” Chris “CT” Tamburello responds. When The Miz, 37, laughs at him, a straight-faced CT responds, “I didn’t think so.”

However, the WWE superstar – and former Challenge champ – isn’t lying. In fact, during his confessional, Tony Raines admits that he’s right. “We’ve only come in third in the last two. This is the final challenge before the finale. It’s time for us to step it up,” he says.

CT also reveals in his confessional that while he’s won three challenges already – Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions and the first season of Champs vs. Stars – Tony hasn’t won any, yet.

“Tony really wants to win. He’s coming off a big loss in the in final [on Vendettas]. I’ve always had a soft spot for Tony,” CT, 37, reveals. “He’s a father, and I see younger CT in him. I want to win for Tony. I think he deserves it.”

MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars airs on MTV Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

