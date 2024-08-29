Chappell Roan’s European tour is kicking off a little later than planned.

Roan, 26, announced on Thursday, August 29, that her September 3 and September 4 dates in Paris and Amsterdam, respectively, have been canceled. Her September 7 show in Berlin, meanwhile, was rescheduled for September 23.

“Due to scheduling conflicts I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows,” Roan wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday. “I am so very sorry & very disappointed. 🙁 I promise promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken 💔thank you for understanding.”

The “Pink Pony Club” singer went on to note that Paris and Amsterdam ticket holders will be refunded, while Berlin attendees’ tickets will automatically transfer to the new date.

Roan’s announcement comes days after she made headlines for calling out predatory behavior by fans who touch her when they see her out in public.

​​“For the past 10 years, I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries,” she wrote in an Instagram statement shared on Friday, August 23. “I want to be an artist for a very long time. I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s–t.”

The pop star went on to note that she chose to be a musician, but that doesn’t mean she asked to be harassed in public as well.

“I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it,” she explained. “While I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press … I am at work. Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out.”

She added that being a fan of Roan’s music doesn’t guarantee a “mutual exchange of energy, time or attention” with her.

“I am specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women are well-known have been treated in the past,” she said. “Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

She concluded by noting that she feels “more love” than ever before — but is also “scared and tired” of harassment. “I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Roan opened up about the “really hard” transition she’s faced since becoming a star.

“In the past, honestly, eight weeks, my entire life has changed,” she explained to Bowen Yang in a Q&A for Interview magazine. “It’s been really emotional because I’m not just singing pop music, it’s automatically political because I’m gay.”