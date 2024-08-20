Chappell Roan Slams ‘Entitled’ Fans for ‘Creepy Behavior’

Chappell Roan is setting her boundaries.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer took to TikTok on Monday, August 19, to share her candid thoughts on fans who feel entitled to photos with her, or a hug, when they meet her in person.

“If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?” Roan, 26, said in the first of two TikTok videos posted Monday. “Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, what the f–k,’ and then you get mad at this random lady?”

Roan continued, “Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?”

“I’m a random bitch. You’re a random bitch. Just think about that for a second,” the singer concluded the video.

In a second video, Roan called out fans’ “creepy behavior,” saying, “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous.”

She continued, “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean I want it. It doesn’t mean that I like it.”

“I don’t want whatever the f–k you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f–k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug,” said Roan. “It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make.”

The “Hot to Go” singer has blown up over the summer, with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, reaching No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 album chart — nearly a year after it was first released.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound – chappell roan

However, Roan has been vocal about struggling with her newfound fame.

“I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up. I’m just being honest that I’m just having a hard time today,” Roan said during a June 12 performance in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I’m not trying to give you a lesser show, it’s just, there’s a lot. Thank you for understanding. This is all I’ve ever wanted. It’s just heavy sometimes.”

In July, Roan said she feels uneasy about how her family has affected her family.

“People have started to be freaks, like follow me and [sic] know where my parents live and like my sister, where my sister works, all this weird s—t,” Roan, 26, told host Drew Afualo on the July 17 episode of “The Comment Section” podcast. “And I’m just like, this is the time when I was, a few years ago, that I said if stalker vibes, like [my] family was in danger, then I would quit. And like, we’re there. We’re there!”

She continued, “So I’m in this battle of — I’ve pumped the brakes on honestly anything to make me more known. It’s kind of a forest fire right now, just being itself. But I’m not, I’m not trying to go do a bunch of s—t.”