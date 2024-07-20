Chappell Roan always said she’d quit music if her fame put her or her family in danger — and she has almost reached her limit.

“People have started to be freaks, like follow me and [sic] know where my parents live and like my sister, where my sister works, all this weird s—t,” Roan, 26, told host Drew Afualo on the Wednesday, July 17, episode of “The Comment Section” podcast. “And I’m just like, this is the time when I was, a few years ago, that I said if stalker vibes, like [my] family was in danger, then I would quit. And like, we’re there. We’re there!”

She continued, “So I’m in this battle of — I’ve pumped the brakes on honestly anything to make me more known. It’s kind of a forest fire right now, just being itself. But I’m not, I’m not trying to go do a bunch of s—t.” She also noted, “I don’t have to be Super Chappell.”

This summer has seen Roan’s star skyrocket, taking the music industry by storm with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and doling out one iconic performance after another.

Related: Everything to Know About the 2024 All Things Go Music Festival Getty Images (3) Summer is always the prime season for music festivals, but few tickets are hotter than All Things Go, which this year will take place in not one but two cities. The festival — which began in Washington, D.C., in 2014 — has called Maryland home since 2021, but this year marks the […]

After opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts tour last year, Roan has since released her certified gold single “Good Luck, Babe!” which dropped in April, performed at both Coachella and the Governors Ball music festivals and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Roan was even invited to perform at the White House’s 2024 Pride event in June, a gig she categorically refused.

“In response to the White House who asked me to perform for Pride,” Roan said on June 9 at the Gov Ball while dressed in full drag as the Statue of Liberty. “We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” After her declaration, the musician launched into a performance of her song “My Kink Is Karma.”

While Roan’s star power has quickly risen, the “Red Wine Supernova” singer has been working as a professional musician for over a decade, which she described on “The Comment Section” as “years and years of pushing and pushing and pushing.”

She said of pursuing one’s creative passions: “You gotta be okay with people not taking you seriously, having no money, and it taking many years. That’s it.”

Related: Stars at Pride Through the Years: Rachel Lindsay, Christina Aguilera and More Love is love! Andy Cohen, Lady Gaga and more celebrities have shown their support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month, year after year. The “Shallow” songstress has been a fierce champion for the queer community since the beginning of her career — and made it a mission to celebrate their beauty on the 50th […]

However, Roan shared that her “whole life and career changed” when she started doing “inner child work.”

“I’m just going to thrift stores and start thrifting things I think are ridiculous and that would make my 10-year-old self really happy,” she recalled. “I think that’s why my career skyrocketed because I started to just like to have fun and be glittery and not take it seriously.”

She added, “When I dedicated my project to honoring my inner child, that’s when it started working.”