Need help spreading holiday cheer? Charlie Puth has your back.

This season, the “Attention” singer, whose new album Voicenotes drops in 2018, gifted Us with a merry and bright playlist of his favorite festive tracks.

“Merry Christmas Darling” by The Carpenters

“I grew up listening to The Carpenters. They are true geniuses when it comes to songwriting. Karen Carpenter was one of the best voices to-date.”

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland

“This song can be placed in any Christmas movie. It has the ability to have a strong emotional effect on you.”

“White Christmas” by Bing Crosby

“Bing Crosby is a legend. To this day, he still has a strong musical presence. That’s the goal.”

“The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

“Nat was a jazz pianist and someone I found I could relate to when studying jazz. He is the hit maker.”

“Grown Up Christmas List” by Kelly Clarkson

“This song is one of my favorites and I even made a cover to this years ago. Kelly has the ability to hit those high notes.”

For more from Puth, who recently partnered with LG for a sing-a-long, snag tickets to his The Voicenotes Tour (featuring special guest Hailee Steinfeld), on sale December 22!

