A powerful connection. Charlize Theron was completely moved by Megyn Kelly‘s reaction to Bombshell, the Academy Award-nominated film in which she portrays the former Fox news anchor during the Roger Ailes takedown.

Theron, 44, was “incredibly emotional” after seeing Kelly’s video, she told Deadline on Monday, January 13, after receiving her Oscar nomination. “I felt that that was an incredibly sincere moment from Megyn. It hit me really deep. I felt something really real in her saying that.”

In a round table interview published on January 9, Kelly, 49, spoke with Juliet Huddy (former host of Fox’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet), Rudi Bakhtiar (former Fox News reporter), Julie Zann (former Fox News Live associate producer) and her husband, Douglas Brunt. The group reacted to the film and how it portrayed what they went through at the network.

“I do wish I had done more, even though I was powerless,” the former NBC News correspondent said during the video with tears in her eyes. “What if I had thrown myself on the fire back then?”

The Long Shot actress became extremely upset over the question, noting that it’s not fair Kelly has to even think about it.

“We [as women] shouldn’t even be in that situation in the first place,” she said on Monday. “We want more than that. We want a world where that’s not even asked, where we are not even in that situation, where we have to choose what we’re going to do in the first place.”

She continued: “I just don’t think that is too much to ask. I think that is a human right that we should all have. We should be able to go to work and live in a world where we’re not threatened, we’re not power-played and we’re not sexually harassed. We’re not sexually assaulted just in order to provide for our families or for ourselves.”