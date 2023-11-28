Chase Stokes is happy to be back filming season 4 of Outer Banks, but wants to set some ground rules with fans.

“We are about to embark on our journey and I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but please for the love of God don’t post spoilers,” Stokes, 31, shared with his followers via a Monday, November 27, Instagram Story video. “I love the fact that everybody likes to show up and take pictures and videos, but if you feel like it’s something you probably shouldn’t post, don’t do it.”

Following his PSA, the Netflix personality, who portrays protagonist John B. on the series, added that the cast “loves” their fans and have nothing but respect for them.

“We really appreciate you showing up and continuing to love the show like it’s your own, but let’s just try our best this year to not post things that reveal plot and ruin the experience for others around the world,” Stokes added.

Outer Banks season 4 is set to hit Netflix in mid-2024 after filming was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which ended in September and November, respectively. In February, creator Josh Pate gave some insight on what fans can expect to see in season 4, including some flashbacks to what happened before the time jump ahead of the season 3 finale.

“We felt like we needed to migrate them out of school. We think about the first three [seasons] as a trilogy and then we’re starting over on [another sort of] trilogy now,” Pate, 53, shared with Netflix in February. “We just needed to clear the decks. We’re going to have new villains, a new treasure hunt, a new life situation.”

In June, Stokes also revealed that there will be some differences between the past seasons and future story lines.

“Things will be slowing down in season 4 and you will see a lot more of the Pogues in the future,” he teased during Netflix’s Tudum event. “It’s going to be more like season 1 because it won’t be as hectic as the last two seasons and there will be a lot of reflecting about what happened in [past seasons].”

In February, Netflix confirmed that Outer Banks would return for a fourth season with all of the main cast reprising their roles including Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant.