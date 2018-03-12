With the new season of Spring Baking Championship upon us, what better way to celebrate than from learning from the best. Judge Nancy Fuller dished to Us Weekly about being in the kitchen with kids, and even shared her unique “no bake” cookie recipe just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The 68-year-old chef, who boasts a baker’s dozen in grandkids, gave Us some tips to get children interested in baking as well as keeping their attention. “[My grandkids] love to watch the chocolate melt. It’s a great way to keep them engaged,” she tells Us.

The reality TV judge added: “Frosting is great, because what kid doesn’t love frosting? That’s an easy one, I just put everything in the Cuisinart and let the kids pulse it and see it all come together. They take turns pushing the pulsing button; they love to watch it all come together and push the button.”

And with a plethora of kids – Fuller is mom to six — and grandkids, the chef is no stranger to the mess that making the delicious sweets can leave, but she’s all about embracing the fun. “For kids, I’ve found that a dripping frosting is better: It moves more, it has more flow and fluidity to it, so it’s not frustrating for them to try and get it perfect. They can just drip it all over,” she told Us. Fuller also points out that dropping the frosting can also turn into finger painting of sorts!

Though Fuller is a pro, she’s not opposed to taking ingredient recommendations to switch things up a bit. “I love to have the kids make [the recipe] their own [so] we can do a couple different batches,” she tells Us. “We all go to the grocery store together and the kids can pick out a raisin or a fruit or whatever they gravitate towards, and then they have more interest in creating the recipe. They really are so much more involved when they are part of the shopping process.”

Scroll down for Fuller’s “No Bake” cookie recipe.

Ingredients:

3 cups instant oats

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup toffee pieces

2 tbsp soft butter

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions:

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Combine all ingredients in a heat-proof pan and cook, stirring constantly for 5 minutes on medium heat. Scoop spoonful of batter and place on wax paper. Place in freezer 15 minutes.

Frosting recipe:

1 stick of butter

4 oz cream cheese

1/8-1/4 tsp almond extract

2 cups (depending on what consistency you want) confectioners’ sugar.

And very leprechaun green sprinkles!

Spring Baking Championship premieres on Monday, March 12, at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network.

Reporting by Travis Cronin

