A scary time. Chelsea Houska had a tough time weighing the decision to leave Teen Mom 2. During the Tuesday, December 29, episode, Houska, who has been part of Teen Mom 2 since its 2011 premiere, shares her thoughts with husband Cole DeBoer.

“Something’s been weighing on me the last few months and I’m finally ready to talk about it on camera,” the 16 & Pregnant alum, 29, says in a new sneak peek. She then opens up to her husband, 32, about how much things have changed for their family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID is peaking in South Dakota. Literally, the highest cases we’ve ever had,” she says. “Everything in our kids’ lives have changed. We’re trying to navigate this really sh–ty time, so I’m glad the crew went back and we’ll self-shoot.”

While she and DeBoer agree that it was the safest thing, she then reveals everything happening has her thinking about making a big change. “I’ve really been thinking about it lately. I just feel like I’m questioning if my time on the show Teen Mom, if it’s coming to an end. Thinking about it, it’s definitely not an easy thing. I’ve been doing this since I was 17,” she says. “I just feel like I have a lot to think about. I’m probably not going to say anything to the kids until I make an actual decision.”

During a montage, viewers are taken back to Houska’s first time on the show, welcoming baby Aubree, now 10, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She is now a mom of three, sharing son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2, with DeBoer. In August, the pair announced they’re expecting another child.

DeBoer, who Houska married in 2016, fully supports his wife in the sneak peek. When he says he’s “not at all” scared about leaving, she asks, “Why am I?” Before leaning in for a kiss, he tells the beautician, “It’ll be just fine.”

Houska announced she is leaving Teen Mom 2 in November, sharing a lengthy post via Instagram.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” the reality star wrote at the time. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

She added: “Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way.”

The Teen Mom 2 finale airs on MTV Tuesday, December 29, at 8 p.m. ET.