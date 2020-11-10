Chelsea Houska Confirms ‘Teen Mom 2’ Exit After 10 Seasons

Chelsea Houska is focused on the future. The reality star, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, is leaving Teen Mom 2, she announced via Instagram on Tuesday, November 10.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” Houska, 29, wrote. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way.”

The network echoed her statement, posting a photo of Houska’s family. “From watching her journey as a young mother committed to doing everything possible for her daughter, to seeing her relationship with Cole blossom into a happy marriage to becoming an entrepreneur, our viewers have been there through it all and always looked to Chelsea for inspiration and advice,” the Teen Mom 2 Instagram account wrote.

The news of her exit was first revealed by her dad, Randy Houska, who retweeted a report claiming she was leaving last month.

“Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run,” he tweeted on October 30. “What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum, who has been part of Teen Mom 2 since its 2011 premiere, announced that she and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their third child, a daughter, in August. The couple, who married in 2016, also share son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2. She also shares daughter Aubree, 10, with her ex Adam Lind.