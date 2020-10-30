Chelsea Houska Is Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’ After 10 Seasons

Bidding farewell? After 10 seasons, Chelsea Houska is leaving Teen Mom 2. The reality star, 30, who has been on the MTV show since its 2011 debut, will exit at the end of the current 10th season, her dad, Randy Houska, seemingly confirmed on Friday, October 30.

“Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run,” he wrote on October 30, retweeting The Ashley‘s report that she was exiting. “What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

According to the original report, the 16 & Pregnant alum told producers she was leaving earlier this month and told the rest of the cast on Thursday, October 29, while filming the reunion special. She reportedly shared that it is best for her family if they move on from the show and noted that it wasn’t an easy decision.

In August, Chelsea announced that she and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their third child together, another girl. They already share son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2. Additionally, she shares daughter Aubree, 10, with her ex Adam Lind.

The couple, who married in 2016, have spent the last six months building a farmhouse for their growing family.

“We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow,” she wrote via Instagram in March. The pair have been documenting the process, revealing that it takes a lot of “compromises” for the couple.

“Things that Cole was set on … we went with his idea. Things I was dead set on, we went with mine. Compromise the s–t out of things,” she said in May. “We went into everything having an idea of what we wanted, but we also both had an open mind. There were a couple times we went in to an appointment with a vision and came out with something completely different (and awesome!) Other times we went in knowing what we wanted and got exactly that.”

MTV has not yet commented on Chelsea’s exit.