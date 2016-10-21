Cher, James Corden Perform ‘I Got You Babe’ — With a Modern Twist!

On repeat! Cher and James Corden brought down the house as they sang her 1965 classic, "I Got You Babe," during The Late Late Show on Thursday, October 20.

The iconic singer, 70, received a standing ovation as she walked out on stage in a red sequin dress and feather coat. She revealed that she would be belting out the tune with the British host — but with a modern twist.

"I'm gonna do one of my favorite songs tonight. It's very close to my heart, but I want to do it in a different way," she said.

Corden, 38, was game to take on the challenge. He even dressed like the Grammy-winning star by rocking a metallic top, leather jacket and wig.

"James, what are you doing? Why are you dressed as Cher?" the actress asked.

"It’s a Sonny and Cher song, and I just thought I could be Cher," the Corden said.

"Yeah, but out of the two of us, what makes you possibly think you can be Cher?" she teased. "I mean, I'm literally Cher."

He replied: "Exactly, it's a bit obvious, but look I've committed to it now."

The two nailed the performance, but changed the lyrics up a bit. They name-dropped Facebook, joked about porn and changed "I got you babe" to "I got you bae."

Cher and the late Sonny Bono recorded the original song. They were married from 1964 to 1975 and are parents of transgender son Chaz Bono. Sonny died at age at age 62 after a skiing accident in 1998.

Watch The Late Late Show in the video above.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!