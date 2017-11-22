Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is blogging exclusively with Us Weekly about her quest to take home the season 25 mirrorball trophy with partner Terrell Owens! Check back each week for her latest update on the competition.

Today I feel hung over, but not really hung over from drinking alcohol, from the crazy season 25 finale. We went all out with performing and there’s always so much going on in the show. It was at the Grove, and it was 90 degrees, which is so odd! Leading up to it, there were lots of rehearsals so it was as crazy a week as if I was still in the competition, but it was so fun and I can’t believe it’s all over.

I always thought it would come down to Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Sterling in the finals, but it was really close. This season reminds me of a lot of the season I did with Gilles Marini when we came in second, and Shawn Johnson came in first with Mark Ballas. It came down right to the end. I think they were counting votes up until the last minute. I would ask on social media, “Who do you think will win, Jordan or Lindsey?” and it was pretty much split down the middle.

I’m not surprised Jordan won. It was very exciting to see him perform every week and it was just such a pleasure to watch him. There were no awkward moments ever, from week 1 to week 10, and it was so nice to see Lindsay Arnold win. It’s a long time in the making, and Lindsay really pulled out all the stops. I’ve never seen Lindsay dance to her potential in that way with a celebrity partner, so I’m so happy she got a chance to win.

With Mark and Lindsey, she really progressed throughout the season, and you could see her improvement. I think Mark is a creative genius. Every single week I would look forward to what he was going to do, and his freestyle, to me, was the best freestyle of all three. They came out and did an original freestyle and showcased her talent, and everyone’s jaw dropped. I got chills watching their freestyle. I had to watch it twice. The judges were also torn because they scored Jordan and Lindsay exactly the same, so they left it to the public to decide, which is the beauty of the show.

Next season is going to be an all athletes season and I think it’s a brilliant idea. When you look at the history of Dancing With the Stars, athletes do very well. I think you will see a lot of well-known athletes doing the show. Since it’s just athletes, the caliber will go up. I think the competition is going to be very interesting. In the past, I have done very well with athletes but I’m not sure if I will be back next season, because my contract is up. I signed a one-season deal, but I love the show and I’d love to come back. There is also talk of Dancing With the Stars Junior in the summer and I’d love to come back for that as a judge. Coming fresh off Dance Moms and being a kid myself when I started ballroom, I think I would be the perfect judge. I know exactly what these kids are going through because I went through it, and I know how to handle kids from what I saw on Dance Moms. I’d love to be part of both shows.

I’ve been very lucky because my boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, has been so supportive of me. I honestly don’t think I would have made it through this season if he wasn’t there. He has been my backbone and my rock. I told him as soon as I got eliminated, “Thank you for everything.” We have found a great balance where we both support each other. We talked about it this season and I think it would be great if he did the show one day! I would love for that to happen and also be scared for that to happen. I don’t know if that would help or hurt our relationship but it would be fun to do it together. He’s definitely open to it.

I’m looking forward to everything coming up. It’s been a great season on Dancing With the Stars and I’m going to miss everyone but I’m looking forward to a little downtime over the holidays.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!