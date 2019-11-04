



If Foster sees it, it’s there! Brett (Kara Killmer) has been single ever since she broke off her engagement and moved back to Chicago — and she is making sure Casey (Jesse Spencer) knows it.

During the Wednesday, November 4, episode of Chicago Fire, Brett reveals to Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) that the juvenile case from episode 3 had a happy ending.

“I just got a message from Ryan, the social worker who helped us with the county and detention facility. He says that Isaac is being released early,” Brett tells her partner in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “Ryan’s been visiting a lot. Apparently he was a model inmate. I was gonna visit next week but he’s already gone be home.”

Casey, who happens to be in the locker room during the discussion, can’t help but chime in. “Ryan’s the guy you were dating right? He seems really invested, which makes a difference in those situations,” he tells Brett, who immediately feels the need to correct Casey.

“No, I wasn’t dating Ryan. We had a drink once at Molly’s, to talk about Isaac,” she says, which Casey shrugs off. “Either way, it’s nice to know there’s someone the system advocating for kids like that,” he responds and walks away.

She then realizes how strange her reaction was. “Why was I so defensive about Ryan? That’s super weird,” she says to Foster who smiles and adds, “Don’t ask me, partner.”

While nothing has officially happened between Casey and Brett — she was his ex-wife’s best friend after all — the pair have exchanged flirty glances over the past two seasons. However, things may get more complicated when the winter finale airs (on Wednesday, November 20) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) returns.

“They were really great friends and she left and [Brett] had a little bit of abandoned feelings, but I think it’s that whole pick it up as friends do,” cocreator Derek Haas recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “Brett’s nature isn’t one to hold grudges. She’s got a sweet spirit about her and I think she’ll have the same feelings toward Dawson.”

Watch the exclusive sneak peek above.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.