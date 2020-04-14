‘Chicago Med’ Finale Sneak Peek: April and Ethan Come Face-to-Face After Split

Friendly exes? Not so fast. The last time Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) were in the same room on Chicago Med, he was letting him know that the relationship was done — he left their apartment and told her to take as long as she needed to move out.

So, it’s safe to say they’re not on good terms when they reunite in the hospital’s break room during the Wednesday, April 15 finale.

“I haven’t seen you around the last few days,” she tells him in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. Ethan then tells her he’s been helping out the medics, going on shifts with them.”

“Nice of you to help them out,” she replies, clearly understanding that he’s doing that to be apart from her. “I got the last of my stuff out of your apartment so, here.”

April then hands Ethan the key to his apartment. In turn, she turns her hand so that when he takes the key, he has no choice but to look at her engagement ring. “I know you’ll be happy to move back in,” she says.

He thanks her and does his best to scurry out of the room. But, is that the end for them? Will she give him back the ring?

“They still care too much about each other to just be coworkers,” coshowrunners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov tell Us.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finales of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. were pushed up, unable to complete filming on their current seasons. Although Wednesday’s episode wasn’t originally set to be the season finale, there was no other option.

The Chicago Med finale airs on NBC Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.